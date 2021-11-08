Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,832 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 105,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,948,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLRX stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

SLRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

