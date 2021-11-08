Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 5,163 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.30 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.13 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

