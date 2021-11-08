Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 47.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,525 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of IRM opened at $47.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,991. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

