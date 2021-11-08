Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,197 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after acquiring an additional 445,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 2,509.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after acquiring an additional 360,915 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $60.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.78. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

