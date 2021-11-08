Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $171.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.67. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $173.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

