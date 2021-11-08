Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.68 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

