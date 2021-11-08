Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 114.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 57.8% during the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 165.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $201.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.68.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,409,632 shares of company stock valued at $215,737,004 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

