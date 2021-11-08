Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.06.

SSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,382. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.13. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

