Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.900-$1.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,711. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanmina stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 159,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Sanmina worth $23,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

