SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. SAP posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.69. 390,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,384. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a twelve month low of $115.22 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after buying an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

