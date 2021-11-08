Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. CIBC cut their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.22.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$31.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$29.22 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

