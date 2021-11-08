Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in General Mills by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 71,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

