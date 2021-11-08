Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,000 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $26.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $398,658 over the last ninety days. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

