Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,060. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UTHR opened at $202.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.27 and a 200-day moving average of $192.73. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.43 and a 52 week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

