Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,123,000 after buying an additional 411,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.