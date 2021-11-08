Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,284. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.19. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

