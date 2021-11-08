Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Cut by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.50. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,473. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $83.67.

