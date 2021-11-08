Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 3,441.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.30% of Scientific Games worth $22,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of SGMS opened at $81.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

