Scotiabank Boosts Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to C$42.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of MLFNF stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

