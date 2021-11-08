Scotiabank Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$25.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.28.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$24.06. 74,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$19.12 and a 52 week high of C$24.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.61.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

