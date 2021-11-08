Scotiabank Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.64.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$8.46 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -22.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$485.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

