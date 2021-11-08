Scotiabank Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Target Price to C$40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
LIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$51.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.83.
Shares of LIF opened at C$35.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.22. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$23.47 and a 52 week high of C$50.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.