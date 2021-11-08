Scotiabank Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Target Price to C$40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$51.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

Shares of LIF opened at C$35.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.22. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$23.47 and a 52 week high of C$50.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$79.23 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

