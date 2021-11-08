SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. On average, analysts expect SCYNEXIS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $130.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SCYNEXIS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

