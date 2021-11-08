Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells $7,442,920.00 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd E. Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $667,902.24.

SGEN opened at $190.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of -103.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 12,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 18,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

