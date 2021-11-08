Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells $7,442,920.00 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Todd E. Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $667,902.24.
SGEN opened at $190.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of -103.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $202.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 12,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 18,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
