Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri Sells 37,888 Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

Shares of MG traded up C$2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$106.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$100.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.33. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$76.07 and a twelve month high of C$126.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 8.8599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.25.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

