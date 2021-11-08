SEMrush (SEMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SEMR stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $364,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 54,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $1,232,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 635,040 shares of company stock worth $15,133,179 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SEMrush stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

