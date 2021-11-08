SF Capital (SFCP) Market Cap Achieves $78,964.95

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $78,964.95 and $202.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SF Capital has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00081358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00083980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00097167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.00 or 0.99806286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,748.45 or 0.07186027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021003 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

