Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHAK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Shake Shack stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Shake Shack by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

