Sharder (SS) Trading Up 15.4% This Week

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $123,126.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

