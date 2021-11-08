Sharecare (SHCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Sharecare has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.95) by $4.18. The company had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $7.21 on Monday. Sharecare has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $12.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

