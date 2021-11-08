Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Up to $60.62

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.62, but opened at $63.77. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $60.83, with a volume of 3,598 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

