Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Up to $60.62

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.62, but opened at $63.77. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $60.83, with a volume of 3,598 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently commented on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
