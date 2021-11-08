Shivom (OMX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $69.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Shivom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.63 or 0.00235812 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00096731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

