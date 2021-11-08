Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $1,862,925.69 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,862,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20.

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $121.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,739,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Shutterstock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Shutterstock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Shutterstock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.