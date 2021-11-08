SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $36.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 43,215 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $800.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.