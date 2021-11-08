SIBCoin Price Hits $0.0380 on Major Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $741,486.86 and approximately $8,220.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,546.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,729.73 or 0.07215819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00327424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.39 or 0.00941912 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00083485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.11 or 0.00401410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00263091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.48 or 0.00229583 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,515,275 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

