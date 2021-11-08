Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.20 ($64.94).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €60.22 ($70.85) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a 12 month high of €62.18 ($73.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.61. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.