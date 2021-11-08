Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHPPY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of PHPPY stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416. Signify has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

