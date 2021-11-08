Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,086 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $540,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,312. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.