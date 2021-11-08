SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE):

11/6/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $277.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

11/4/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $197.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/4/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $190.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $190.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

9/15/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $237.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $244.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.49 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $11,389,087. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

