SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,348 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 30.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SiTime by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SiTime by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SiTime by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $287.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,185.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $301.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $599,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $34,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,866 shares of company stock worth $14,648,013 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.33.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

