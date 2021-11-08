Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is Washington Harbour Partners LP’s 4th Largest Position

Washington Harbour Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,585 shares during the quarter. Skillz accounts for about 8.0% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Skillz were worth $50,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 57,128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,800,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $11.31 on Monday. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.