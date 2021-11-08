Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 423.34% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DMTTF stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34. Small Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.97.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.