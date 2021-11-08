SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives $66.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

SGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,080. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,918. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.