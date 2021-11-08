SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 29th

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

SMBK stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,991. The stock has a market cap of $407.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SmartFinancial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of SmartFinancial worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

