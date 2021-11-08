Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,379 ($18.02) target price on the stock.

SN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,880 ($24.56) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,760 ($22.99) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,692.25 ($22.11).

Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,369 ($17.89) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.04 billion and a PE ratio of 29.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,316.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,440.22. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Rick Medlock acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, with a total value of £36,465 ($47,641.76). Also, insider Angie Risley acquired 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, with a total value of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

