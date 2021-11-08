Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Achieves Market Cap of $186.73 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $186.73 million and $324.36 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00050563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00224683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00095990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,525,613,348 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

