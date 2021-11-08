Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.38

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.38 and last traded at $65.47, with a volume of 36744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,133.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

