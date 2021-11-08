Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $21,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 15.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $11,749,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

SWX opened at $71.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.91.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

