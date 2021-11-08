Southwest Gas (SWX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. On average, analysts expect Southwest Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

