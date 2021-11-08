SpartanNash (SPTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $25.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $899.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

